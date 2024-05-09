iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $577,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after buying an additional 4,234,737 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after buying an additional 3,546,457 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,458 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.05. 3,324,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,133. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

