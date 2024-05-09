Jet Protocol (JET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $133,573.26

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $133,573.26 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001479 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,997.20 or 1.00000738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013130 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00175922 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $132,702.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.