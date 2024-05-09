JMP Securities Raises Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $30.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HOOD. Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.30. 50,951,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,505,332. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,995,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $7,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 916,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,995,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,413,026 shares of company stock worth $38,927,267. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,012 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,325 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

