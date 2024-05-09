JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $473.00

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 473 ($5.94) and last traded at GBX 471.50 ($5.92), with a volume of 139423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 468 ($5.88).

JPMorgan European Discovery Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £715.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,652.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 459.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 423.31.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan European Discovery

In other JPMorgan European Discovery news, insider Marc van Gelder purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £132,900 ($166,959.80). 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan European Discovery Company Profile

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

