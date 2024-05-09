Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 27,000 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,797.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,740,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,855 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,371,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 731,959 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 223,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,472,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 197,681 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $16.67. 165,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,144. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.55. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

