Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Makes New $171,000 Investment in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, CFO Thomas E. Herman bought 16,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.55 per share, for a total transaction of 253,589.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,783 shares in the company, valued at 416,475.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 15.68. 3,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,694. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 13.17 and a 12 month high of 16.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of 14.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

