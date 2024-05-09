Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Makes New $171,000 Investment in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, CFO Thomas E. Herman bought 16,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.55 per share, for a total transaction of 253,589.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,783 shares in the company, valued at 416,475.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.