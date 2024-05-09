Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Buys $24,879.50 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.54 per share, with a total value of $24,879.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,493.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Kemper Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:KMPR opened at $60.44 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $64.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.
Kemper Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.
View Our Latest Research Report on KMPR
Institutional Trading of Kemper
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper in the first quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kemper
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Has FMC Stock Reached Bottom? First Quarter Earnings Say Yes
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.