Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Buys $24,879.50 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.54 per share, with a total value of $24,879.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,493.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kemper Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KMPR opened at $60.44 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $64.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper in the first quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

