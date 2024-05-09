KeyCorp Cuts Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target to $11.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.74% from the stock’s previous close.

ALIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

NYSE ALIT traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,470,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alight will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,894,821.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at $771,753,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,894,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,753,903.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,385,217 in the last three months. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Alight by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Alight by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Alight by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 15.4% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

