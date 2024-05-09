Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Shares Sold by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the period. Liberty Live Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Liberty Live Group worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Liberty Live Group stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132 in the last ninety days.

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.