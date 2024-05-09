Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in KLA by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $2,122,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at $1,532,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC opened at $717.15 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $374.49 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The stock has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $690.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $612.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. KLA’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

