Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Up 0.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $50.95. Approximately 61,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 346,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

