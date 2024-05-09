Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Maximus updated its FY24 guidance to $5.65-5.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.650-5.850 EPS.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,431. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Maximus has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

