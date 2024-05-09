Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,642 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

