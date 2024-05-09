Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of KLA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA grew its position in shares of KLA by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $722.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $4.29 on Thursday, hitting $712.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $690.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $612.86. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $380.50 and a twelve month high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

