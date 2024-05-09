Mizuho Raises Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target to $23.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upgraded Coupang from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

Get Coupang alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPNG

Coupang Trading Down 9.2 %

NYSE CPNG opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. Coupang has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,355,282 shares of company stock worth $633,457,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,632,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,745,000 after purchasing an additional 84,353 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth $1,590,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 402,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Coupang by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Coupang by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.