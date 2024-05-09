National Pension Service Buys 32,445 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,052,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,445 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $94,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.38. 690,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,475. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.14. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.