National Pension Service Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,648,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.5% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $390,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.80. 19,830,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,204,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $246.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.