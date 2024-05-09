National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 608,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Nucor were worth $105,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 716.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 2,410.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE traded up $3.30 on Thursday, hitting $173.10. The stock had a trading volume of 351,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,397. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.87 and a 200-day moving average of $175.79. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

