National Pension Service Purchases 45,231 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,916,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,231 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of General Electric worth $244,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 10.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,432,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $1,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.43. 2,178,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,772,817. General Electric has a 52 week low of $78.17 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

