Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on May 28th

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Natural Resource Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NRP traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $89.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.69. Natural Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.16 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 59.68% and a return on equity of 44.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRP

About Natural Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.