nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells $156,519.30 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $156,519.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,886,865.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Gregory Orenstein sold 2,410 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $82,928.10.

nCino Price Performance

nCino stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.29, a PEG ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $37.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCNO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on nCino in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on NCNO

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of nCino by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.