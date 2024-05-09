Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cartesian Therapeutics from $2.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RNAC stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $23.42. 3,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,276. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.44.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($2.10). Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.21% and a negative net margin of 845.01%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 21,612 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $350,114.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,017,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,479,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 22,446 shares of company stock valued at $365,474 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

