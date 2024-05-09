Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 184.55% from the stock’s current price.

PYCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of Paycor HCM stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,001,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,326. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $159.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,020 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paycor HCM by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,310,000 after acquiring an additional 700,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,054,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,885,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after acquiring an additional 623,998 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Articles

