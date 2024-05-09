Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $417.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $622.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

