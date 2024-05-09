Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$76.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.71. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$64.89 and a 52 week high of C$92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.47). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 5.6844584 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity at Nutrien

In other news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 7,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.14, for a total value of C$388,825.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,077.24. In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Andrew Kelemen bought 400 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$71.51 per share, with a total value of C$28,604.00. Also, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 7,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.14, for a total value of C$388,825.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at C$30,077.24. Insiders have bought 1,530 shares of company stock worth $109,899 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

