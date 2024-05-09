NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $259.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.94. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $161.23 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

