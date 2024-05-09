ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.96 million, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 2.42. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $89.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, insider David Kanen acquired 73,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $310,415.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,731.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 350.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 57,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 265,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

