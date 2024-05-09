Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.23-6.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30.

Shares of OTTR traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.89. The company had a trading volume of 81,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,252. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.60. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $314.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 21.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

