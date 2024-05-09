Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.23-6.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30.
Otter Tail Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTTR traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.89. The company had a trading volume of 81,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,252. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.60. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $314.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 21.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Otter Tail Company Profile
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.
