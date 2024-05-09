Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Peakstone Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 3,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Peakstone Realty Trust to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

PKST stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $488.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 216.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Peakstone Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PKST

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.