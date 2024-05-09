Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 1.7 %

Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 38,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,936. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $684.10 million, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

