Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 3,985 Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CPK. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $110.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $132.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average is $101.22. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.89%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

