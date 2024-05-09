Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 113,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,377,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,804,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,110.07.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,391,813. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY traded up $11.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,031.39. The stock had a trading volume of 136,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,091.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,021.39.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

