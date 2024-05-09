Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after buying an additional 26,985,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 905,087 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,796,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,166,000 after purchasing an additional 214,760 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,213,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,982,000 after purchasing an additional 172,882 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.87. 1,622,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,417. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.39. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

