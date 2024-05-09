Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,480. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

