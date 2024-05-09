Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $277,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 161,791 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,584,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $187.95. 145,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,718. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

