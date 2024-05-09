Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 889 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,112 shares of company stock worth $22,841,321. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Argus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $165.81. 1,712,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,812,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $391.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $166.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

