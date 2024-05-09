Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after buying an additional 4,665,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,809. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.20 and a 200 day moving average of $240.07. The company has a market cap of $385.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

