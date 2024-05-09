Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Buys 420 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 2.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 244,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,987 shares of company stock worth $55,353,400. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $12.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $790.41. 297,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $796.34 and its 200 day moving average is $768.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

