Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,075 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $267.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,139,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

