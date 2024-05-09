Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Power Integrations has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Power Integrations has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.78. The stock had a trading volume of 111,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,595. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $423,896.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,195,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $79,739.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $423,896.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,195,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,106 shares of company stock worth $3,518,339. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

