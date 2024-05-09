Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Prosegur Cash’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Prosegur Cash Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PGUCY opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. Prosegur Cash has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.45.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, retail establishments, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company provides national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

