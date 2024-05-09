QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

QNST has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

QNST traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $18.54. 624,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,260. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.11. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 578,228 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,310,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 180,477 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 171,838 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 1,634.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 168,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 92.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 300,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 144,129 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

