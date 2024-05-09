QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) PT Raised to $22.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s previous close.

QNST has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upped their price target on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of QNST traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.47. 213,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,904. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

