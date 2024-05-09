R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) PT Lowered to $15.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RCM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

R1 RCM Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.27. 9,101,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in R1 RCM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 172,179 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth about $11,513,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 76.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,830 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 171,400 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 247,476 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Further Reading

