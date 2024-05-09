RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.72 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. RadNet updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

RadNet Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 937,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,584. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19. RadNet has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,678.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

