Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Director Charles G. Griffie Buys 1,500 Shares

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,646 shares in the company, valued at $160,983.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Range Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:RRC opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $38.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Range Resources by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after buying an additional 37,753 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 68.6% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 21,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.62.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

