Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Red Rock Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ RRR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,748. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 114.32%. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

