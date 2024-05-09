RumbleOn’s (RMBL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of RumbleOn in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on RumbleOn from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

RMBL opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. RumbleOn has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $195.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.08.

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($3.98). RumbleOn had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.72 million. Research analysts expect that RumbleOn will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleOn by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in RumbleOn in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in RumbleOn by 10.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in RumbleOn during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RumbleOn in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

