Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Gap Down to $10.82

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.82, but opened at $10.28. Sally Beauty shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 128,959 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Trading Down 1.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

