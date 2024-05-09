Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Sana Biotechnology stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,685,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,284. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.62. Sana Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,656,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after acquiring an additional 506,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,167,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,479,000 after buying an additional 107,167 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,883,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 639,198 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

